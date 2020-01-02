Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iowa congresswoman endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential bid

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden has landed a high-profile endorsement for his presidential bid as Rep. Abby Finkenauer becomes the first member of the Iowa congressional delegation to take sides in the Democratic nominating contest. Finkenauer, a first-term House member from a district Donald Trump won in 2016, will campaign with Biden this weekend, with less than four […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Considers A Republican Running Mate

Biden Considers A Republican Running Mate 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate. According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While Biden suggested the idea, he also said he didn’t have anybody in mind for the position. Throughout his...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden open to Republic as running mate [Video]Biden open to Republic as running mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Monday he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is the party’s nominee..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Biden considers a Republican running mate [Video]Biden considers a Republican running mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate. According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. While..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Popular Iowa congresswoman endorses Joe Biden for president

A popular Democratic congresswoman from Iowa endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid on Thursday, a move that could help him gain backing in...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Pete Buttigieg Blasts Joe Biden’s Iraq War Vote as ‘The Worst Foreign Policy Decision’ of ‘My Lifetime’

2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview with Iowa television, harshly criticizing Biden’s...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newer_the

The New Newer Me RT @D_jeneration: Great news for @JoeBiden Campaign, Iowa congresswoman Abby Finkenauer endorsing Joe Biden's presidential bid https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

jcstaton1

BLUE OHIO RT @laughinatthegop: Iowa congresswoman endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential bid https://t.co/EARTRKGQSo 16 minutes ago

iowhawk

Hawk "I'm that guy who wants DC statehood" Guy RT @adam_brew: Iowa Congresswoman @RepFinkenauer is endorsing former VP @JoeBiden. She’s the first of Iowa’s three Democratic congressional… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.