State of emergency declared in Australia as fires rage on

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A state of emergency was declared in Australia overnight as firefighters continue battling massive bushfires. At least 17 people have died as a result of the fires. Australia's military his helping communities devasteted by he flames. Natasha Exelby reports.
News video: Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency 01:21

 Thousands of firefighters are battling more than 100 fires along Australia&apos;s east coast.

