Cyprus rape case: President urged to intervene after British woman found guilty of lying about attack

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
'There has been a grave injustice here,' says teenager's lawyer
Credit: Euronews English
News video: Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis 01:21

 Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape will appeal [Video]British woman found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape will appeal

The teenager had told the court she was pinned down and attacked by 12 Israeli youths in Ayia Napa.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Credit: Rumble


Recent related news from verified sources

Calls for tourism boycott of Cyprus over handling of alleged gang rape

A British woman has been found guilty lying about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers in Cyprus.
SBS

'I Believe Her' trends on Twitter after woman found guilty of lying in Cyprus gang-rape case

After a 19-year-old British woman was found guilty of making a false rape claim, the hashtag “IBelieveHer” began trending on Twitter among those who believe...
CTV News


