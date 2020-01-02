Global  

Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The gunmen who targeted the bus, travelling close to the Somali border, have not been identified.
Kenya police say suspected extremists attack bus, killing 3

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say three people were killed when a passenger bus was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in Lamu county...
Seattle Times

Kenya: Three Dead After Suspected Militant Attack on Bus

[Nairobi News] Three people have been confirmed dead while three others were injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Lamu bound bus on Thursday...
allAfrica.com

