Kenya bus attack: Three killed in Lamu county

The gunmen who targeted the bus, travelling close to the Somali border, have not been identified.



Recent related videos from verified sources Family of Fulton County crash victims holding fundraiser to raise money for bus stop arms The mother of three children killed in a bus stop crash is celebrating what would have been her daughter's 11th birthday with a fundraiser in Logansport, WSBT reports. Credit: WLFIPublished 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kenya police say suspected extremists attack bus, killing 3 NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say three people were killed when a passenger bus was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists in Lamu county...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Kenya: Three Dead After Suspected Militant Attack on Bus [Nairobi News] Three people have been confirmed dead while three others were injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Lamu bound bus on Thursday...

allAfrica.com 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this