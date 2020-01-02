Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Mexico says to stick by those it granted asylum in Bolivia

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday promised to stick by his government's decision to grant asylum to several people in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a row with the interim administration in La Paz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies

Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies 02:14

 Countries expel diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat moves as Morales's ex-officials seek refuge in Mexican embassy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

For migrant children in Mexico, a mobile classroom comes to them [Video]For migrant children in Mexico, a mobile classroom comes to them

Migrant children at the Tijuana border find hope aboard the Yes We Can World Foundation mobile classroom, designed to provide bilingual education and help children deal with their emotions, while their..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:25Published

Bolivia unrest: Morales looks for way to return home [Video]Bolivia unrest: Morales looks for way to return home

'Let me come back and finish my term.' 'Bolivia's former president makes a plea from exile, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico president says right of asylum must be respected in Bolivia spat

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his country's right to grant asylum must be respected, when asked about an ongoing spat with Bolivia...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSify

Bolivia expels Mexican ambassador over asylum dispute

Bolivia's interim government on Monday asked the Mexican ambassador and several Spanish officials to leave the country, raising the tension over Mexico's...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.