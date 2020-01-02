Global  

Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins. The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates, who are embroiled in a hotly contested primary, have reported so far for the final three months […]
News video: Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million 00:32

 Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors. Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of...

