Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.
