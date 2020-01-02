Global  

Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.
News video: Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment

Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment 00:59

 Turkey&apos;s parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that allows troop deployment in Libya, in a move that paves the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli, but is unlikely to see boots on the ground immediately. Emer McCarthy reports.

Erdogan says parliament to vote in January on Libya troop deployment

"We will present the motion to send troops (to Libya) as soon as parliament resumes" on January 7, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara. "God willing, we will pass...
IndiaTimes

Turkey opposition opposed to Libya troop deployment bill

Turkey opposition opposed to Libya troop deployment billAnkara: Turkey's main opposition party said on Monday it opposes a bill to allow a troop deployment to Libya, arguing such a move would exacerbate the...
WorldNews

