Deadly Germany zoo fire probe focused on 3 'very courageous' women who came forward, officials say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Three women are now under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns into the air to celebrate on New Year's Day after a fire ripped through a building at a zoo, killing more than 30 animals, according to officials.
News video: Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo

Fire Kills Chimpanzees, Orangutans, Gorillas Inside German Zoo 00:35

 A fire in Germany’s Krefeld Zoo reportedly killed chimpanzees, orangutans, gorillas and a number of other animals.

Animals killed in zoo fire [Video]Animals killed in zoo fire

A fire that broke out at Krefeld zoo in Germany has killed many animals overnight.

Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993 [Video]Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993

Animal rights campaigners covered in body paint stripped off and held a protest on Monday (November 25) outside a Thai department store which has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993. Three..

Mom, 2 daughters turn themselves in to police after deadly German zoo fire linked to sky lanterns

A woman and her two adult daughters are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns for the new year, apparently igniting a fire that...
CBC.ca Also reported by •The Age

Germany zoo fire kills more than 30 animals, may have been sparked by New Year's Eve 'sky lanterns'

Every animal inside an ape house at a zoo in Germany died after a fire erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day in a blaze that may have been caused by sky...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

