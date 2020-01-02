Global  

Julian Castro drops out of 2020 US Democratic presidential race

Al Jazeera Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
As the only Latino in the race, Castro pushed hard on immigration, but he failed to climb in the polls.
News video: Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:37

 Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro on Thursday ended his run for president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.

Castro drops out of presidential race [Video]Castro drops out of presidential race

Julian Castro, the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a U.S. housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential run on Thursday. Jillian Kitchener reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Julian Castro drops out of 2020 US presidential race

The charisma and assertiveness that helped make Castro, 45, a rising star in the Democratic Party did not translate into enough support to compete against...
Zee News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHaaretzMediaiteIndependentReutersDaily CallerNYTimes.com

Julian Castro Wonders if Big Money Made Mayor Pete Flip on Medicare for All. It Did Not.

Former HUD Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro questioned whether South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had "flip-flopped" on Medicare for...
Mediaite

rev_elbee

Lisa Beth White RT @TexasStandard: “I think in many respects, he was emerging as the conscience of the Democratic Party, pointing out truths that didn’t re… 2 minutes ago

kol37

beck - #im🍑45 RT @eugenegu: As Julian Castro drops out of the race, we must ask ourselves why candidates of color have such a hard time in a Democratic p… 3 minutes ago

eu504

Ezare RT @Lrihendry: Julian Castro drops out of the Democratic presidential race. Did anyone even know he was running? Personally, I thought th… 5 minutes ago

AyahAlghanem

Ayah Alghanem RT @nprpolitics: Julián Castro, the former secretary of housing and urban development in the Obama administration, has dropped out of the 2… 5 minutes ago

RoslynRena

Dr. Roslyn R. Price Julián Castro drops out of presidential race Castro was the only Latino candidate in the Democratic primary field.… https://t.co/0C8Dhi8tIa 5 minutes ago

orvskid

Lyn C RT @TPInsidr: Another one bites the dust! https://t.co/lDtcdHtW8l 8 minutes ago

Wurtweakleisbad

Wurtweakle RT @GrrrGraphics: Another one bites the dust... https://t.co/PKPZmuzdxJ 9 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina RT @AJEnglish: Julian Castro - the only Latino in the race - drops out of 2020 US Democratic presidential race https://t.co/2KdlvPzsqf http… 12 minutes ago

