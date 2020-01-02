Global  

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of Cobargo

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of CobargoPrime Minister Scott Morrison has been reportedly berated by furious locals on arrival at the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo in southern New South Wales.The town was one of the hardest hit from the devastating infernos that tore across...
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began.

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter [Video]Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott..

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead [Video]Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Greeted With Jeers, ‘Obscene Gestures’ During Tour of Wildfire-Ravaged Town


TIME

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfiresSydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
WorldNews

illimaiden

𝕽𝖊𝖋𝖚𝖘𝖊&𝕽𝖊𝖘𝖎𝖘𝖙 RT @Gerrrty: #Australia "What about the people who are dead now, Mr Prime Minister?" Furious residents of Cobargo in #NewSouthWales confron… 12 seconds ago

astgarrido

Albert Stalin RT @AP: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him as he visited a wildfire-ravaged… 21 seconds ago

latino4america

Dennis Rivera RT @JoshuaPotash: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison just left a meeting with bushfire victims in a rush. After residents began yell… 25 seconds ago

AP

The Associated Press Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him as he visited a… https://t.co/jZ2vHod00s 2 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him Thursday as… https://t.co/eY3E3uPJMa 2 minutes ago

WhoIsPM

The Australian PM is It's January 03, 2020 at 06:00AM and the current Australian Prime Minister is Scott Morrison. 2 minutes ago

wnhynd

WNH RT @QuickTake: "What about the people who are dead now, Mr Prime Minister?" Furious residents of Cobargo in New South Wales confronted Aus… 3 minutes ago

Trending_NewX

Trending_News BNONews : WATCH: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets cold reception in town ravaged by wildfires… https://t.co/NABHJcXhxj 3 minutes ago

