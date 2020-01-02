Global  

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Queen’s University announced Thursday the appointment of Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton as its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s in October 2018, will become the University’s 11th and first female Chancellor.

Mr Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the...
News video: Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast 00:38

 Hillary Clinton has a new role.

Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast on Thursday, taking up the mainly ceremonial role in...
Reuters India

Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast

Belfast [Ireland], Jan 2 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been appointed the new chancellor of Queen's University here.
Sify

