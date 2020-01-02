Global  

Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019

Newsy Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Trump Out-Raises All Democratic Candidates In 4th Quarter Of 2019Watch VideoThe 2020 election year is officially here, and President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts are far surpassing all his potential Democratic rivals. 

The president's campaign announced it raised $46 million in the last three months of 2019. In all, his campaign has nearly $103 million in cash on hand. 

The...
Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as...
Seattle Times

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nomination

