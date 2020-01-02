Global  

Military plane crashes after take off from Sudan's West Darfur: official, residents

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020
A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from a military air base in Sudan's West Darfur, a senior air force official and local residents said.
