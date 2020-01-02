Global  

Kim Jong Un ends self-imposed suspension of nuclear weapons testing

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and North Korea after Kim Jong Un announced that the country would be unveiling a new "strategic weapon" in the "near future." Earlier this week, the North Korean leader declared an end to a self-imposed suspension on nuclear weapons testing and vowed to expand the country's arsenal. Robert Carlin, a CBS News consultant and a former intelligence analyst for the CIA and the State Department, joined CBSN to discuss.
News video: Kim Jong-Un Signals End Of Nuclear Missile Test Suspension

Kim Jong-Un Signals End Of Nuclear Missile Test Suspension 01:14

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he no longer feels bound to his self-imposed suspension of such tests.

Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads? [Video]Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that the world would soon see his country&apos;s &quot;new strategic weapon&quot; and that there was no longer reason for Pyongyang to be bound by a..

Kim Jong Un says US must end hostile policy Aagainst North Korea [Video]Kim Jong Un says US must end hostile policy Aagainst North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea...

Trump Shrugs Off Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Testing Threat: 'He Likes Me'

Trump Shrugs Off Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Testing Threat: 'He Likes Me'Hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled that his country is developing a “new strategic weapon” and could soon resume testing nuclear weapons...
Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he hoped North Korea would "choose peace" after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would...
