Kim Jong Un ends self-imposed suspension of nuclear weapons testing

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and North Korea after Kim Jong Un announced that the country would be unveiling a new "strategic weapon" in the "near future." Earlier this week, the North Korean leader declared an end to a self-imposed suspension on nuclear weapons testing and vowed to expand the country's arsenal. Robert Carlin, a CBS News consultant and a former intelligence analyst for the CIA and the State Department, joined CBSN to discuss. 👓 View full article

