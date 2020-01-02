Global  

Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Protesters are calling for the boycott of Cyprus over its Monday verdict that a British teen had fabricated her claim that a dozen Israeli men gang-raped her at a hotel last summer.
News video: Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis 01:21

 Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus [Video]British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and..

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men....
Seattle Times

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

1
euronews

OldBrixtonian

Rich Glynn Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim https://t.co/Yr3jcOKMM7 21 hours ago

ATLondonUK

ATLondonUK RT @IndMediaGroup: Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim #ayia_napa #WashingtonDC #Cyp… 4 days ago

Channel__News_

Channel News Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim Protesters are calling f… https://t.co/yXawO3PgH0 4 days ago

jfalemos

Juan F. Arango RT @GovHowardDean: Cyprus tourism boycott calls grow after rape verdict https://t.co/DqaJEf7tAn 5 days ago

DannaMaor

danaa RT @raybae689: Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim https://t.co/7Cz8Oe4C1B https://t… 5 days ago

trumansails

Trumangotitright RT @Worldnews_Media: Calls for boycott of Cyprus grow after British teen found guilty of fabricating rape claim https://t.co/QfeUdS19mj htt… 5 days ago

