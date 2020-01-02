Hillary Clinton Is The New Chancellor Of Queen's University Belfast
Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just became the 11th chancellor — and first woman chancellor — of Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland.
The university made the announcement on Thursday, but she officially stepped into the role the day before.
On Twitter, Clinton said it was a...
