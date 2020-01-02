Global  

Hillary Clinton Is The New Chancellor Of Queen's University Belfast

Newsy Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton Is The New Chancellor Of Queen's University BelfastWatch VideoFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just became the 11th chancellor — and first woman chancellor — of Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland.   

The university made the announcement on Thursday, but she officially stepped into the role the day before. 

On Twitter, Clinton said it was a...
News video: Hillary Clinton Is The New Chancellor Of Queen's University Belfast

Hillary Clinton Is The New Chancellor Of Queen's University Belfast 01:05

 Hillary Clinton is the first woman chancellor of Queen&apos;s University Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Lindy McDowell: Major coup that will certainly boost Queen's profile

Lindy McDowell: Major coup that will certainly boost Queen's profileThat Hillary Rodham Clinton, former First Lady and former Democratic candidate for the US Presidency herself, has been appointed chancellor of Queen's University...
Belfast Telegraph

Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen’s University in Belfast

LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland....
Seattle Times

