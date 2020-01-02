Carlos Ghosn May Be Brought In For Questioning After Interpol Warrant
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Justice, Albert Serhan, said that the ex-chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, may be brought in for questioning, as part of the procedures Lebanon’s authorities have to adopt after receiving a “red notice” warrant from the Interpol on Thursday, reports the National News Agency, the state...
Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to...