Carlos Ghosn May Be Brought In For Questioning After Interpol Warrant

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Justice, Albert Serhan, said that the ex-chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, may be brought in for questioning, as part of the procedures Lebanon’s authorities have to adopt after receiving a “red notice” warrant from the Interpol on Thursday, reports the National News Agency, the state...
News video: Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn 00:39

 Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to...

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn - Lebanese judicial source

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFrance 24WorldNews

Interpol Sends Lebanon Notice About Fugitive Auto Exec Carlos Ghosn

A Red Notice has been sent by Interpol to Lebanese authorities. Though not an arrest warrant, officials in Beirut say Ghosn, a fugitive from Japanese justice,...
NPR

