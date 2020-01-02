Leader of US border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge

Larry Hopkins's group has been accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the US border with Mexico.



Recent related news from verified sources Leader of U.S. border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge The leader of a small right-wing militia accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the U.S. border with Mexico pleaded guilty on Thursday to...

Reuters 1 day ago



Leader of Right-Wing Border Militia Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge The head of a group that detained migrants at gunpoint in New Mexico faces up to 10 years in prison.

NYTimes.com 2 hours ago



