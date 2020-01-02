Global  

Leader of US border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge

Al Jazeera Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Larry Hopkins's group has been accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the US border with Mexico.
Leader of U.S. border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge

The leader of a small right-wing militia accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the U.S. border with Mexico pleaded guilty on Thursday to...
Reuters

Leader of Right-Wing Border Militia Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

The head of a group that detained migrants at gunpoint in New Mexico faces up to 10 years in prison.
NYTimes.com

