Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lebanon’s Ambassador To Japan Denies His Embassy Helped Carlos Ghosn Escape

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
By Ali Itani

The Lebanese Ambassador to Japan has strongly denied his embassy was involved in the dramatic escape of Carlos Ghosn in an exclusive statement to Arab News Japan, after widespread accusations in the media.

The fugitive former Nissan boss made global headlines with his Hollywood-esque escape from Japan, after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference 00:33

 Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from Japan. That's where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn [Video]Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Questions surround former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn’s brazen escape from Japan

Days after Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic flight from Japan to Lebanon, investigators are scrambling to retrace the steps of the disgraced car industry titan, whose...
France 24

Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement

Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statementThe family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24CBC.caReuters IndiaReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.