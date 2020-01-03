Lebanon’s Ambassador To Japan Denies His Embassy Helped Carlos Ghosn Escape
Friday, 3 January 2020 () By Ali Itani
The Lebanese Ambassador to Japan has strongly denied his embassy was involved in the dramatic escape of Carlos Ghosn in an exclusive statement to Arab News Japan, after widespread accusations in the media.
The fugitive former Nissan boss made global headlines with his Hollywood-esque escape from Japan, after...
Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from Japan. That's where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances...