Israel Begins Pumping Natural Gas From Its Leviathan Offshore Field To Jordan

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Israel has begun pumping natural gas from its offshore Leviathan field to Jordan, the kingdom’s state-owned National Electricity Company (NEPCO) said on Wednesday. 

Texas-based Noble Energy will pump gas to Jordan for a three-month period, Reuters reported, under terms agreed in a 2016 deal between Jordan’s NEPCO and...
