Climate Change And Deforestation Could Decimate Madagascar’s Rainforest Habitat By 2070

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires Scientists believe the devastating Australian wildfires have its roots in climate change. Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher explains. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:21Published 2 days ago Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires" Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for weeks. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and...

Deutsche Welle 2 days ago



Climate change: Madagascar's rainforest habitat under threat New York, Jan 3 (IANS) Left unchecked, the combined effects of deforestation and human-induced climate change could eliminate Madagascar's entire eastern...

Sify 1 week ago





Tweets about this