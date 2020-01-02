Global  

Tensions rising in the Middle East after embassy attack

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
After an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the "game has changed." He warns if there are new attacks, the U.S. military will be ready. David Martin reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:51Published

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport [Video]Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Pre-dawn raid also killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a major escalation of regional tensions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 26:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

1/2: CBS Evening News

Tensions rising in the Middle East after embassy attack; 98-year-old swimmer refuses to slow down.
CBS News

US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the US will deploy the troops immediately to the Middle East, a move taken hours after demonstrators...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

KponoAbasi_

Emmanuel Kpono-Abasi Oladokun RT @FinPlanKaluAja1: Tensions rising in the Middle East... Cue oil prices to rise.. If oil prices rise, what assets rise and fall? Hint:… 6 minutes ago

CharlesPDavis

Charles Davis 🇺🇸 Tonight on the ⁦@CBSEveningNews⁩ with @MargBrennan: Tensions rising in the Middle East after embassy attack; 98-yea… https://t.co/y12HdrOpzJ 14 minutes ago

GustieMatt

Matt Thomas Eliminating a madman from the world stage is something that all Americans should be able to get behind...BUT if you… https://t.co/qlVrLlFYSD 16 minutes ago

anasalhajji

Anas Alhajji @DrStock1234 @aeberman12 Danial, I did not make fun of you. Your original post. in which I was tagged to its reply… https://t.co/ng9keBgXma 37 minutes ago

FinPlanKaluAja1

Kalu Aja Tensions rising in the Middle East... Cue oil prices to rise.. If oil prices rise, what assets rise and fall? Hint: oil is a commodity 59 minutes ago

NNmores

normsNmores Rockets fired towards Baghdad airport amid rising tensions in Iraq https://t.co/gx5YWLLuz9 . Salmonella, salami...?… https://t.co/MA3Kh8sCz5 1 hour ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex, Nifty Seen Up In Cautious Trade: Indian shares may open higher on Friday after Wall Street's major indexe… https://t.co/8r8JAftl3u 2 hours ago

Nick___Collins

Nick Collins #GTTO RT @Independent: Rockets fired towards Baghdad airport amid rising tensions in Iraq https://t.co/EoiREygARj 2 hours ago

