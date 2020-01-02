Emmanuel Kpono-Abasi Oladokun RT @FinPlanKaluAja1: Tensions rising in the Middle East... Cue oil prices to rise.. If oil prices rise, what assets rise and fall? Hint:… 6 minutes ago Charles Davis 🇺🇸 Tonight on the ⁦@CBSEveningNews⁩ with @MargBrennan: Tensions rising in the Middle East after embassy attack; 98-yea… https://t.co/y12HdrOpzJ 14 minutes ago Matt Thomas Eliminating a madman from the world stage is something that all Americans should be able to get behind...BUT if you… https://t.co/qlVrLlFYSD 16 minutes ago Anas Alhajji @DrStock1234 @aeberman12 Danial, I did not make fun of you. Your original post. in which I was tagged to its reply… https://t.co/ng9keBgXma 37 minutes ago Kalu Aja Tensions rising in the Middle East... Cue oil prices to rise.. If oil prices rise, what assets rise and fall? Hint: oil is a commodity 59 minutes ago normsNmores Rockets fired towards Baghdad airport amid rising tensions in Iraq https://t.co/gx5YWLLuz9 . Salmonella, salami...?… https://t.co/MA3Kh8sCz5 1 hour ago FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex, Nifty Seen Up In Cautious Trade: Indian shares may open higher on Friday after Wall Street's major indexe… https://t.co/8r8JAftl3u 2 hours ago Nick Collins #GTTO RT @Independent: Rockets fired towards Baghdad airport amid rising tensions in Iraq https://t.co/EoiREygARj 2 hours ago