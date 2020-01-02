Global  

Qassem Soleimani of Iran's Quds Force killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport, say officials

Independent Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
One of Iran's most senior and important military figures, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, has been killed in a rocket attack at Baghdad airport, officials have announced.
News video: Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport 26:15

 Pre-dawn raid also killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a major escalation of regional tensions.

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CTV News•Reuters•Reuters India•IndiaTimes•cbs4.com•Telegraph.co.uk

Who is Qassem Soleimani, Iran's elite Quds force leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.
Al Jazeera


