'US strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the Hashed announced. ​
 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint [Video]Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint

Iraq&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem..

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

US strike killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

The airport was hit in a volley of missiles just after midnight.
Khaleej Times

Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports

Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports
euronews


sltElio

SANTA SAUCE SZN RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a majo… 4 seconds ago

Ali_Mohsin5

Ali Mohsin RT @asmashirazi: The killing of #Soleimani will create instability in the region. #Iran may react the way general was killed in #Iraq by a… 17 seconds ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral News Now: Iran crisis: US embassy urges its citizens to leave Iraq immediately - live updates https://t.co/7DWzOf08oP 19 seconds ago

bob23cat19

John Knutson RT @40_head: https://t.co/G6yDqGVTeQ More info coming in about the strike that killed Iranian General Soleimani. He was in Baghdad when Tr… 25 seconds ago

DeepThoughtNews

DeepThought News "#China on Friday appealed for restraint from all sides, "especially the United States", after top #Iranian command… https://t.co/Q3bLwlyLZv 26 seconds ago

fzothman_

Fatima RT @guardian: Iran crisis: US embassy urges its citizens to leave Iraq immediately – live updates https://t.co/AS9plbAr8h 36 seconds ago

EdwardMzac

Edward McDonald RT @NRT_English: Sadr says will reestablish Mehdi Army, condemns US strike that killed Iran's Soleimani https://t.co/tFSpDqNAVG #NRTnews #… 1 minute ago

thakur_atul

thakur_atul RT @trish_regan: Breaking: #USA kills key commander of #Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassim #Suleimani in strike on the #Baghdad Inter… 1 minute ago

