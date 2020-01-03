Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kim Jong Un warns of "new strategic weapon" and ends self-imposed suspension of nuclear tests

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and North Korea after Kim Jong Un announced that the world will be seeing a "new strategic weapon," and warned the North will no longer be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapon tests. Gordon Chang joined CBSN with more on what he considers to be North Korea's "grave mistake."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Jong-Un Signals End Of Nuclear Missile Test Suspension

Kim Jong-Un Signals End Of Nuclear Missile Test Suspension 01:14

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he no longer feels bound to his self-imposed suspension of such tests.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads? [Video]Could N.Korea unveil faster rockets and more warheads?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that the world would soon see his country&apos;s &quot;new strategic weapon&quot; and that there was no longer reason for Pyongyang to be bound by a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

North Korea's state TV airs video of Kim riding horse at Mount Paektu [Video]North Korea's state TV airs video of Kim riding horse at Mount Paektu

North Korea's state-run television KRT on Thursday (January 2) broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' amid standoff with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersSeattle TimesIndian ExpressWorldNews

North Korea leader Kim Jong Unpromises look at new weapon soon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a...
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle TimesAl JazeeraReutersCBS NewsWorldNews

Tweets about this

KingkongLau

Lau RT @ABC: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of unspecified “shocking” action and that his country will soon reveal a new “strategic weap… 17 minutes ago

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ J.⚜️ A. ⚜️ N. ⚜️ A. ⚖️⚜️🗽 🇺🇸 RT @CBSEveningNews: The attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad threatens to draw Pres. Trump into the kind of Middle East engagement he's so… 1 hour ago

Valeriedoglover

Valerie Marich RT @ClareMLopez: Did anyone seriously believe Beijing would let NK give up its nukes - including EMP - for a few love letters?! North Kore… 1 hour ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Kim Jong Un warns of “new strategic weapon” and ends self-imposed suspension of nuclear tests https://t.co/21YOZj6kYb 1 hour ago

CMorahsn

Cynthie resister @to hell with Trump RT @LizabellaBella: I thought they were besties and sent each other love letters. Kim Jong-un threatens world with ‘new strategic weapo… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.