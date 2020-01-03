Kim Jong Un warns of "new strategic weapon" and ends self-imposed suspension of nuclear tests

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and North Korea after Kim Jong Un announced that the world will be seeing a "new strategic weapon," and warned the North will no longer be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapon tests. Gordon Chang joined CBSN with more on what he considers to be North Korea's "grave mistake." 👓 View full article

