Iran’s Quds Force Chief Soleimani Reportedly Killed In US Air Strike In Iraq

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — Multiple news sources, including Iraqi state TV, are reporting that Qasem Soleimani, the ultra-powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has been killed in an apparent U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

The January 3 attack on one of the most powerful people in Iran, if confirmed, would represent a dramatic escalation...
News video: Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad

Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad 02:25

 The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump. 

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander [Video]U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published


Pentagon says Iranian commander Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans

A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaNewsy

U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Soleimani: U.S. official

The United States carried out a strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, a U.S. official who spoke on condition...
Reuters

jagrajmandare

Jagraj RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Israeli forces placed on highest alert possible on fear of Iranian retaliation over apparent U.S. air strike whi… 11 seconds ago

makGauBalak

🐮गौऊ बालक 🐮 RT @sahouraxo: Iraqi State TV is reporting that the US killed IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem #Soleimani - the man who helped defeat ISIS in S… 15 seconds ago

DRAINTH57103932

DRAINTHESWAMP text TRUMP to 88022 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: ‘Act of international terrorism’: Iran vows ‘vigorous revenge’ on US after Quds Force chief killed in US airstri… 18 seconds ago

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 Pentagon says Trump ‘directed’ assassination of Iran’s Quds Force chief Soleimani to ‘deter future Iranian attacks’ https://t.co/R1HQOQUloc 28 seconds ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Iran's Quds Force chief Qassim Soleimani among 8 killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport https://t.co/EHvOn1orW1 via @DynamiteNews_ 31 seconds ago

jmhansler

Jennifer Hansler RT @AC360: "We are arguably about to enter uncharted territory," says @arwaCNN reporting from Baghdad, on a Iraqi TV reports that Iran Quds… 34 seconds ago

lonesquirrel

lonesquirrel RT @PJMedia_com: Iran’s al-Quds Force Chief Killed, US Foreign Policy Establishment Hardest Hit https://t.co/2ljYjhdTln 37 seconds ago

jeepsuzih2

❤𝔻𝕖𝕡𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝙎𝙐𝙕𝙄 ✴Super Elite❤ RT @SandraSentinel: Iran attacked our embassy. Breaking reports that #IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani & #PMU Deputy Abu Mahdi al-Mo… 39 seconds ago

