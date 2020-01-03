Iran’s Quds Force Chief Soleimani Reportedly Killed In US Air Strike In Iraq
Friday, 3 January 2020 () (RFE/RL) — Multiple news sources, including Iraqi state TV, are reporting that Qasem Soleimani, the ultra-powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has been killed in an apparent U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
The January 3 attack on one of the most powerful people in Iran, if confirmed, would represent a dramatic escalation...
