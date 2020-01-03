Global  

Who is Qassim Soleimani, the shadowy leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds force?

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The elusive Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was reportedly killed in a U.S. led airstrike at Baghdad International Airport Friday.
News video: Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport 26:15

 Pre-dawn raid also killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a major escalation of regional tensions.

Top Iranian commander killed in US airstrikes in Iraq

Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) Gen Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, has been killed in US airstrikes in...
Congressional Democrats Denounce Killing of Soleimani: Trump is Bringing U.S. to ‘Brink of an Illegal War’

Congressional Democrats are weighing in on the killing of Iran’s Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed...
