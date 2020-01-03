Global  

U.S. launched Baghdad airstrike that killed powerful Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, according to Iraqi TV.
 
News video: Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

 President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details.

Airstrike in Baghdad kills powerful Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassim Soleimani

Iraqi TV said Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.
Top Iranian Military Leader Killed In Airstrike In Baghdad

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Norman Roule, a former top Iran analyst, about the killing Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a powerful Iranian military leader, in an...
