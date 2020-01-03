Global  

Report: Allegiant flight in emergency landing, no injuries

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, and there were no injuries, an airline spokeswoman said. Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padgett told media outlet WLOS that Flight 2038 from Columbus, Ohio to Sarasota, Florida, […]
