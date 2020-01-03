Andrew J. Fletcher "Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries" in Business Day via NYT https://t.co/obEA7QAAF9 #AVLNYT 4 hours ago Le Nam Giang AN Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/eF6YFqvjAZ 4 hours ago Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/JeU5YOwfK4 4 hours ago Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/uHVCBsnWGD 4 hours ago Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/HF7dhi9V9q 4 hours ago Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/6JaSOPgbyL 4 hours ago greeen Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries - https://t.co/B3TrxBbOZv 4 hours ago Beryl Arman "Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0W7xdJf3Ed 5 hours ago