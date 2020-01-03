Report: Allegiant flight in emergency landing, no injuries
Friday, 3 January 2020 () ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, and there were no injuries, an airline spokeswoman said. Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padgett told media outlet WLOS that Flight 2038 from Columbus, Ohio to Sarasota, Florida, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •CTV News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Andrew J. Fletcher "Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries" in Business Day via NYT https://t.co/obEA7QAAF9 #AVLNYT4 hours ago
Le Nam Giang AN Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/eF6YFqvjAZ 4 hours ago
Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/JeU5YOwfK4 4 hours ago
Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/uHVCBsnWGD 4 hours ago
Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/HF7dhi9V9q 4 hours ago
Le Nam Giang An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in No… https://t.co/6JaSOPgbyL 4 hours ago
greeen Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries - https://t.co/B3TrxBbOZv 4 hours ago
Beryl Arman "Report: Allegiant Flight in Emergency Landing, No Injuries" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0W7xdJf3Ed 5 hours ago