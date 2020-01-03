Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said. Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the US flag without any further explanation. The strike, which occurred at Baghdad's international airport on Friday in Iraq, also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran

Trump says he does not foresee war with Iran 01:23

 U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq. Jayson Albano reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Impartial Senate trial unlikely as impeachment drama unfolds [Video]Impartial Senate trial unlikely as impeachment drama unfolds

After deeply partisan House impeachment proceedings, can the Senate conduct an impartial trial of President Trump? Larry explores the topic with political and legal analysts.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

Following Soleimani's death, Mr. Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.
Hindu Also reported by •SifyDNA

Rupee tanks 24 paise to 71.62 against U.S. Dollar in early trade on rising crude price

Forex traders said crude oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.