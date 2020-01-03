Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander
Friday, 3 January 2020 () US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said. Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the US flag without any further explanation. The strike, which occurred at Baghdad's international airport on Friday in Iraq, also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think rising tensions with Iran will spiral into a war, though he had earlier threatened retaliation against the country, after the attack on a military base by Iranian-led militia in Baghdad, Iraq. Jayson Albano reports.