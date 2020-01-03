Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Dismembered 83-year-old woman found in French freezer on New Year's Day

News24 Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Firefighters responding to a house fire in central France found the dismembered body of an 83-year-old woman in her freezer on New Year's Day, sources close to the investigation told AFP on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman Killed In Shooting On New Year's Day In Hyattsville

Woman Killed In Shooting On New Year's Day In Hyattsville 00:30

 Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old woman dead in Hyattsville on New Year's Day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dulaney High School Students Return From Performing In London New Year's Day Parate [Video]Dulaney High School Students Return From Performing In London New Year's Day Parate

Some students from Baltimore County rang in the new decade across the pond performing in the annual London New Year's Day Parade.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018 [Video]Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018

In 2019 President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers. According to Business Insider, in 2018 he only tweeted 3,600 times. In December 2019, Trump set a new record for the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman who died after car rolled onto her tent at Tokerau Beach named by police

Woman who died after car rolled onto her tent at Tokerau Beach named by policePolice have named the woman who died after a free-rolling car crashed through her tent on New Year's Day at Tokerau Beach as Natasha Michelle Roys.The...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Denver Post

2 juvenile boys, 1 man arrested in New Year's Day stabbing in Phoenix

An argument over a young woman led to the stabbing death of 19-year-old Cristian Perdomo Salguero. Tomas Reyes Marin, 26, and two juvenile boys have been...
azcentral.com Also reported by •Denver PosttalkSPORTIndiaTimesJust Jared JrJerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.