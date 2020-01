Indian-origin teen climber from Canada survives fall from US peak Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Washington:* A 16-year-old Indian-origin mountain climber from Canada miraculously survived a 500-feet fall from the 11,240 feet Mount Hood, the highest summit in coastal US state Oregon, according to media reports.



Gurbaz Singh from Surrey was ascending the peak with friends on Tuesday marking his 90th mountain climb when he... 👓 View full article

