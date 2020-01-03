Global  

Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Qasem Soleimani death

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
*Tehran:* A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge would be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Soleimani joined his martyr brothers but we will exact terrible vengeance upon America," Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency...
Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

Following Soleimani's death, Mr. Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.
Hindu Also reported by •SifyReuters

Iran and 'free nations of region' to avenge general's killing: Rouhani

Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, President...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyReuters

Leonine111

Lionel Bopage Iran vows 'harsh revenge' for the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guar… https://t.co/uqVEN9ddS1 29 minutes ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT #Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over #Soleimani death https://t.co/FXICk2vZBF via @DA_DEMOCRATIC 2 hours ago

edvaquiz

edgar Iran Guards' ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death https://t.co/BBmqcAg2nU via @AlArabiya_Eng 3 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Iran Guards' ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death https://t.co/BVKUudMR4x 4 hours ago

onerazz

Onerazz Channel Services #BREAKING Top Iran security body calls urgent meeting after Soleimani ‘martyrdom’. Iran Guards ex-head vows ‘reveng… https://t.co/8YEXiLvx5r 5 hours ago

staunovo

Giovanni Staunovo🛢 RT @ncitayim: Former Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) chief vows "serious/hard revenge" against the US for overnight killing of the head of the… 6 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over #Soleimanideath #UnitedStates #QudsForce #Baghdad #QasemSoleimani https://t.co/xyLRqbUbgi 6 hours ago

Dania_Thafer

Dania_Thafer RT @GulfIntlForum: Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council and former commander of #Iran’s #IRGC vowed “vigorous rev… 6 hours ago

