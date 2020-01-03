Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Qasem Soleimani death
Friday, 3 January 2020 () *Tehran:* A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge would be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.
"Soleimani joined his martyr brothers but we will exact terrible vengeance upon America," Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency...
PM MODI INAUGURATES 107TH INDIAN SCIENCE CONGRESS, INFANTS' DEATH IN KOTA: DEATH TOLL MOUNTS TO 104, CDS RAWAT ASKS FOR AIR DEFENCE COMMAND PLAN BY JUNE 30, AFTER KERALA GUV RUBBISHES RESOLUTION ON CAA, CONG HITS BACK, CONG SEVADAL STOKES CONTROVERSY WITH SARVARKAR BOOKLET, PENTAGON: TRUMP ORDERED...
Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, President... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Sify •Reuters
Tweets about this
Lionel Bopage Iran vows 'harsh revenge' for the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guar… https://t.co/uqVEN9ddS1 29 minutes ago