Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Is Killed in U.S. Strike
Friday, 3 January 2020 () BAGHDAD — President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike on the Baghdad International Airport early Friday, American officials said. Soleimani’s death was confirmed by official Iranian media. “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service […]
Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.
A top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...