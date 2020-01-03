Global  

Schiff says Americans don't want war with Iran after airstrike that killed Iranian general

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff responded late Friday to the U.S. airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and six others at Baghdad’s international airport.
