Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Qasem Soleimani: Who was Iran's military leader?

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Qasem Soleimani: Who was Iran's military leader?Despite his short stature and quiet demeanor, Qasem Soleimani was considered one of the most infamous military operators in the Middle East by the United States and its allies.As leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News 01:36

 Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport this morning. This was a defensive action taken by the US, and ordered by its President Donald Trump. This airstrike has significantly raised tensions with Iran, a country with which US ties have been...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader [Video]Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander [Video]Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite military force, was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Qasem Soleimani: Who was Iran’s military leader?

Despite his short stature and quiet demeanor, Qasem Soleimani was considered one of the most infamous military operators in the Middle East by the United States...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age

Pompeo says attack that killed Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani was in response to 'imminent attack'

The State Department urged all American citizens to leave Iraq "immediately."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comRIA Nov.WorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.