Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A firefighter refused to shake Morrison's hand when he visited the town of Cobargo in New South Wales state on Thursday. Video footage showed Morrison tried to grab the man's hand, who then got up and walked away, sparking an apology from the prime minister. A local fire official explained that the man had lost his house while defending others' homes.
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled by angry residents during his visit to New South Wales as wildfires continue to devastate parts of the region.

