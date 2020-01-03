Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A firefighter refused to shake Morrison's hand when he visited the town of Cobargo in New South Wales state on Thursday. Video footage showed Morrison tried to grab the man's hand, who then got up and walked away, sparking an apology from the prime minister. A local fire official explained that the man had lost his house while defending others' homes.


