Yasir Rashid RT @ReutersIran: Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV https://t.co/jJctPUI5Aj 48 seconds ago

Maria E. Martinez RT @AmichaiStein1: #BREAKING: Iran summons Swiss envoy - as protector of US interests in Iran - to strongly protest US assassination of Sol… 3 minutes ago

sansuri RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Iran summons an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to condemn the killing of Qassem… 4 minutes ago

⁜ RT @MiddleEastMnt: Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest over United States ‘warmongering’ in Iraq https://t.co/cfzGgo4CZs 4 minutes ago

Cheryl Amber Dotson Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV - Reuters https://t.co/8mKitjrD28 9 minutes ago

Reuters Iran Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV https://t.co/jJctPUI5Aj 12 minutes ago

Middle East Monitor Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest over United States ‘warmongering’ in Iraq https://t.co/cfzGgo4CZs 14 minutes ago