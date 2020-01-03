Global  

Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.
