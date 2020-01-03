New York, Los Angeles increase security after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general
Friday, 3 January 2020 () New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday he’d spoken with NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea and Deputy Commissioner John Miller about immediate steps the department could take to protect key areas in the city from a potential retaliatory attack by Iranian after a U.S.-led airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.
The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to..
Iran’s promise of ‘harsh retaliation’ for a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many users suggesting the... CTV News Also reported by •CBS News •Reuters
The late Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani's "reign of terror is over," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Friday, a day after the airstrike... CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS News •OilPrice.com •Deutsche Welle •Reuters
