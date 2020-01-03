Global  

New York, Los Angeles increase security after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday he’d spoken with NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea and Deputy Commissioner John Miller about immediate steps the department could take to protect key areas in the city from a potential retaliatory attack by Iranian after a U.S.-led airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.
News video: NYC On Alert For Terrorism Following U.S. Airstrike

NYC On Alert For Terrorism Following U.S. Airstrike 03:04

 CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on New York City security following the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general [Video]Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general

The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

President Trump Speaks After Ordering Strike In Baghdad [Video]President Trump Speaks After Ordering Strike In Baghdad

CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad and the president's remarks on the attack.

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter is convinced 'World War 3' is imminent after U.S. kills Iran's top general

Iran’s promise of ‘harsh retaliation’ for a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many users suggesting the...
Soleimani's 'reign of terror is over,' Trump says of top Iranian general killed in airstrike

The late Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani's "reign of terror is over," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Friday, a day after the airstrike...
