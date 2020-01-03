Global  

Iraqis 'dancing in the street' after Soleimani death: Mike Pompeo

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
"Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running along a road and waving what appeared to be Iraqi flags and other banners.
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St [Video]Protesters celebrate Iran general's death outside Downing St

Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death [Video]Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death

Workers in Baghdad began clearing debris near the city&apos;s international airport following an air strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqis seen dancing in the street after Soleimani’s killing, Pompeo says

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, tweeted a video that he claimed showed Iraqis taking to the streets to celebrate the death of Iranian Gen. Qassim...
FOXNews.com

Iraqis 'dancing in streets' over death of Soleimani: Pompeo

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Iraqis are celebrating the death of Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, by "dancing in the street", said US...
Sify


Tweets about this

Wyn1745

🇺🇸Patriot Wyn⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JenPal4U: Hey democrats!! The people in Iraq & Iran are happy the terrorist is dead! Does are the people that matter not your feelings!… 38 seconds ago

FreedomGaia

freedompeople RT @THeinrich22: It’s time to let @IlhanMN know who #Kansas is 😱. He released this👇🏻video of Iraqis dancing in the street after we dropped… 49 seconds ago

loupou21

Never Stop Resisting 🆘 RT @katherineOma: Pompeo used the trump lie last night from 9/11 how the Muslims were dancing with joy on NY rooftops after it happened. Po… 1 minute ago

MR_PUNJABI

Geralt of M🅰️GA VIDEO: Iraqi citizens dance in the street 'for freedom' after US airstrike kills Iranian terrorist leader Soleimani https://t.co/XFwVXnTXul 2 minutes ago

Possom1963

Patrick Norris RT @rebekah930: Happy Friday....Thank You ⁦@POTUS⁩ Iraqis seen dancing in the street after Soleimani’s killing, Pompeo says https://t.co/R… 3 minutes ago

Kid_Monk_Baroni

Paul Baroni VIDEO: Iraqi citizens dance in the street 'for freedom' after US airstrike kills Iranian terrorist leader Soleimani https://t.co/zVF4sqz3zC 3 minutes ago

