Iraqis 'dancing in the street' after Soleimani death: Mike Pompeo
Friday, 3 January 2020 () "Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running along a road and waving what appeared to be Iraqi flags and other banners.
US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...
Protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday to celebrate the killing of Iran's most senior general. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport earlier in..