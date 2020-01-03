Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Qassem Soleimani
Friday, 3 January 2020 () *Tehran:* Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IRGC). Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid a tribute to Soleimani as a "martyr" and announced three-day national mourning in the country, reported Al Jazeera. Iran...
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...
Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah...