Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Qassem Soleimani

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tehran: Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IRGC). Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid a tribute to Soleimani as a "martyr" and announced three-day national mourning in the country, reported Al Jazeera.
News video: US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike 01:17

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad [Video]Qassem Soleimani, Head Of Iran's Elite Military Force, Killed In Air Strike In Baghdad

The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump. 

Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani

Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Ayatollah...
Sify Also reported by •PoliticoCBS NewsAl JazeeraReutersFrance 24

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed...
Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE World | Iran vows to take ‘vigorous revenge’ over killing of Soleimani https://t.co/BzuzGMF4S5 48 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani: https://t.co/YvXqM0ByQ1 1 hour ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post Iran vows to take ‘vigorous revenge’ over killing of #Soleimani https://t.co/0RbKnMNsJw 2 hours ago

singhrangnath

Rangnath Singh @TrulyMonica Latest News: https://t.co/63PfmLs9SN 4 hours ago

JAMMULINKS

JAMMU LINKS NEWS #World | Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over the killing of Soleimani Read more at: https://t.co/1TPQShPzdi https://t.co/eOtUVrp9LL 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Iran vows to take 'vigorous revenge' over killing of Soleimani https://t.co/eYIt5bkVYa 4 hours ago

