Iran condemns US killing of Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani

Al Jazeera Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iranâ€™s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mourning period.
News video: Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

 President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani: Pentagon

A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack...
Reuters

U.S. strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani - Pentagon

A U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Reuters India


shanxverymuch

Sankhyayan (Shanks) Datta Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mo @AJEnglish… https://t.co/kgLbsZnNQD 46 seconds ago

ThisQueensPark

Queen's Park Media RT @ShibleyTelhami: Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mourning period for Qassem Sule… 1 minute ago

karl_trotsky

🌹Karl Trotsky🌹🌑 Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mourning. @AJEnglish… https://t.co/2xKMVpWCp4 2 minutes ago

ikafeel_ahmed

Kafeel Ahmed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mo. And i really appreciate… https://t.co/uS1uaUz5Ao 4 minutes ago

philskit

Phil skit Holy shit... Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mo… https://t.co/zuhfV8ml4c 6 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Iran condemns US killing of Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/Wa1YgwBHh5 6 minutes ago

Mikefawkes3

The Bristolian Mk2 well done trump you just strated ww3 https://t.co/uCqCrdcXOV 10 minutes ago

ShibleyTelhami

Shibley Telhami Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei warns US of 'harsh retaliation', announces three-day mourning period for Qassem… https://t.co/RhdaBaxxBo 10 minutes ago

