Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East
The commander of Iran's Quds Force was largely responsible for the expansion of Shiite power and influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.
One of the top figures in the middle east, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US airstrike. Who was he and why is his death so critical for the relationship between the US and Iran? Who Was Qassem Soleimani? 01:02
U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's..
Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?
For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US..
