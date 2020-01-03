13 RT @NPR: Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members, the U.S. government says. He was at once both the sha… 18 minutes ago David Cantu Qassem Soleimani’s Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East : NPR https://t.co/ajqHGwcdfl https://t.co/vfNKgzetVh 24 minutes ago Elizabeth Henry Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/FYwHBch8nI 25 minutes ago SJ Stone New Tumblr post: "Qassem Soleimani’s Enduring Legacy Across The Middle EastRight now would be a great time to..." https://t.co/Vsfod54Mm0 33 minutes ago Alisa Lauer RT @MorningEdition: Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in a U.S. airstrike. "It would be akin to Iran assassinating the chair… 53 minutes ago James E. Thorne Ph.D Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/8yKVaQAs7I 1 hour ago dViz Nana excerpts: Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members, according to... https://t.co/ra4fh2f03w 2 hours ago