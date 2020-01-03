Global  

Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East

NPR Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The commander of Iran's Quds Force was largely responsible for the expansion of Shiite power and influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.
News video: Who Was Qassem Soleimani?

Who Was Qassem Soleimani? 01:02

 One of the top figures in the middle east, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US airstrike. Who was he and why is his death so critical for the relationship between the US and Iran?

U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport [Video]U.S. kills top Iranian general at Baghdad airport

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? [Video]Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


China, Russia urge restraints as killing of Iranian general divides U.S. Congress

Friday's fatal airstrike against Qassem Soleimani has reignited concerns about Middle-East conflict and debates around U.S. presidential war powers. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •France 24

Column: Soleimani strike will be felt well beyond Middle East

In killing Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani in an air strike near Baghdad's international airport, Donald Trump has taken a geostrategic risk it is almost...
Reuters India

13_qa5e

13 RT @NPR: Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members, the U.S. government says. He was at once both the sha… 18 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Qassem Soleimani’s Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East : NPR https://t.co/ajqHGwcdfl https://t.co/vfNKgzetVh 24 minutes ago

HenryLeerhenry

Elizabeth Henry Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/FYwHBch8nI 25 minutes ago

SJ_Stone_Author

SJ Stone New Tumblr post: "Qassem Soleimani’s Enduring Legacy Across The Middle EastRight now would be a great time to..." https://t.co/Vsfod54Mm0 33 minutes ago

Alisa_sfnm

Alisa Lauer RT @MorningEdition: Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in a U.S. airstrike. "It would be akin to Iran assassinating the chair… 53 minutes ago

DrJStrategy

James E. Thorne Ph.D Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/8yKVaQAs7I 1 hour ago

DonnaVizco

dViz Nana excerpts: Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members, according to... https://t.co/ra4fh2f03w 2 hours ago

