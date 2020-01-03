Global  

Top Iranian general killed by U.S. airstrike had to be identified by his ring: Iraqi officials

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A top Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad international airport early Friday had to be identified by the ring he wore, Iraqi officials said.
News video: US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike

US forces kill top Iranian general in airstrike 02:59

 US forces have killed a top Iranian general in a drone airstrike on Baghdad airport.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Iran Promising 'Crushing Revenge' After US Drone Strike Kills Top Iranian General

The U.S. is urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:54Published


Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem SoleimaniA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has sparked fears of...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes

