Network of pro-Iranian fighters across Middle East could help country in potential retaliatory attack for airstrike that killed general

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran has a spate of heavily-armed allies across the Middle East the country could call upon if the government chooses to retaliate against the U.S. or its allies as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned they would for an airstrike that killed one of Iran’s top generals early Friday morning.
News video: U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander 01:24

 The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...

New York, Los Angeles increase security after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian general

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday he’d spoken with NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea and Deputy Commissioner John Miller about immediate...
FOXNews.com

Crude prices soar on Middle East tensions

Analysts warn US drone attack could act as a potential “tripwire” for direct military conflict between the US and Iran.
The Age

