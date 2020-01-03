Australia wildfires: Navy evacuates hundreds trapped on beaches as increasing temperatures threaten further destruction

Evacuation comes after tens of thousands of residents urged to flee as strong winds and hot weather exacerbate fires

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger SYDNEY (AP) — Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee Friday before hot weather and strong winds in the...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes



Tweets about this