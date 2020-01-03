Global  

Former acting CIA director: There will be “dead civilian Americans” as a result of Qassem Soleimani killing

CBS News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's top military leaders, has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with Iran vowing revenge. CBS News senior national security contributor, and former acting and deputy CIA director Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the potential threats to Americans abroad and on U.S. soil in response to the drone strike.
Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

 Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear..

Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general

Dozens of people gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday (December 5) to protest against the killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

'There will be dead Americans': Former CIA chief issues warning to Trump as Iran crisis deepens

Tens of thousands have mourned Soleimani in Iran, as US-Iran tensions have spiked
Independent Also reported by •CBS News

Soleimani Killing Hadn't Been Worth The Risks. Former CIA Analyst Asks What Changed

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Congresswoman and former CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin, who spent years tracking Qassem Soleimani's violence, to get her...
NPR Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewMediaite

saucy3george

JamieJag ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @adamscrabble: 🔥 Folks, this conspiracy theorist is the former head of the CIA. Less then 24 hours after article, he already looks like… 2 minutes ago

hal1000

Harold Wellington RT @thehill: Former acting CIA director: "There will be dead Americans" as result of Soleimani killing https://t.co/qTcgJjAiLU https://t.co… 13 minutes ago

SchelleShocked

Michelle RT @washingtonpost: Former acting CIA director says there will be "dead civilian Americans" as a result of strike https://t.co/WUqqDV2KST 31 minutes ago

ArPiNow2

ArPiNow RT @Tasnimnews_EN: Former acting and deputy #CIA director Michael Morell said the US assassination of #IRGC Quds Force Commander Major Gene… 38 minutes ago

Tasnimnews_EN

Tasnim News Agency Former acting and deputy #CIA director Michael Morell said the US assassination of #IRGC Quds Force Commander Major… https://t.co/J2h5pY3z5M 41 minutes ago

TomWals91254753

Tom Walsh RT @thehill: Former acting CIA director: "There will be dead Americans" as result of Soleimani killing https://t.co/qDKUactoqO https://t.co… 53 minutes ago

Chickiedumplin

Chickiedumplin RT @chasbottom: Former acting CIA director #MichaelMorell told CBS that, although Soleimani was evil, 'There will be dead Americans' as res… 1 hour ago

armor1er

Flat Eric RT @PressTV: Former acting #CIA director: 'There will be dead #Americans' https://t.co/crszIeXSaO' 2 hours ago

