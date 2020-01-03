Montenegro denounces protest attack on its embassy in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Montenegro on Friday strongly denounced aggression against its embassy in Serbia during a protest by thousands of ultra-nationalists, saying the actions of soccer hooligans who threw flares and chanted “Set it on fire” represented an attack on the country’s independence. The soccer hooligans targeted the unguarded embassy in Belgrade and tried […]

Montenegro and Serbia feud over flag-burning protest Montenegro and Serbia summoned diplomats of each others' countries on Friday after sports fans in Belgrade torched Montenegro's flag in protest at a new law that...

