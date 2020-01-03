Global  

Montenegro denounces protest attack on its embassy in Serbia

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Montenegro on Friday strongly denounced aggression against its embassy in Serbia during a protest by thousands of ultra-nationalists, saying the actions of soccer hooligans who threw flares and chanted “Set it on fire” represented an attack on the country’s independence. The soccer hooligans targeted the unguarded embassy in Belgrade and tried […]
