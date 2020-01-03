Qassem Soleimani strike violated international human rights law, UN official argues
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killing on Friday said the President Trump-approved drone strike against Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, violated international human rights law.
