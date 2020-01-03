Global  

Qassem Soleimani strike violated international human rights law, UN official argues

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killing on Friday said the President Trump-approved drone strike against Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, violated international human rights law.
News video: Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani

Iran warns of revenge for US killing of Soleimani 04:34

 This has been most extreme escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent years.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike: militia spokesman

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed late on Thursday in an air...
