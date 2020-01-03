Global  

Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani killed in US airstrike

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani was killed on Jan. 3, 2020 following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.
 
News video: U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander 03:27

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. (1-2-20)

